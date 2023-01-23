Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Economy

Azerbaijani minister talks GDP growth for 2022

Economy Materials 23 January 2023 11:54 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijani minister talks GDP growth for 2022

Follow Trend on

Sadraddin Aghjayev
Sadraddin Aghjayev
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 23. Azerbaijan's GDP increased in 2022, Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov said on Twitter, Trend reports.

According to Jabbarov, this figure amounted to 133.8 billion manat ($78.7 billion), up by 4.6 percent on annual basis.

The minister added that non-oil and gas GDP last year grew by 9.1 percent - up to 69.82 billion manat ($41.07 billion).

A total of 51.1 percent in the structure of GDP accounted for industry, 8.2 percent - trade and repair of vehicles, six percent – on transport and storage, 4.8 percent –agriculture, forestry, and fish farming, 4.8 percent – on construction, 1.6 percent – on tourism sector, as well as 1.4 percent – on information and communication. Besides, 14.7 percent accounted for other economic sectors.

Azerbaijani minister talks GDP growth for 2022
Azerbaijani minister talks GDP growth for 2022
Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more