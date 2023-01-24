Shops of MUSIAD Azerbaijan's member 'Setex Group' company open in Baku (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 24. Opening ceremony of Greyder, Altinyildiz Classics and Colin’s shops represented by Setex Group company, which is a member of the Association of Independent Industrialists and Entrepreneurs of Türkiye (MUSIAD), has been held in Baku, Trend reports.

Turkish Ambassador to Azerbaijan Cahit Bagci spoke at the opening ceremony.

The opening was also attended by the Chairman of the Board of MUSIAD Azerbaijan Rashad Jabirli, members of the board, and of ‘Genc’ MUSIAD (youth structure of the association).

Setex Group cooperates with 10 brands and has a network of 33 shops. It has been functioning in the field of fashion retail in Azerbaijan since 1998.

The Greyder, Altinyildiz Classics and Colin’s clothing brands are well-known in Türkiye.

MUSIAD Azerbaijan began its active operations at the beginning of 2018. With its 55 official members, it provides employment to 3,950 people.