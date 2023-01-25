Azerbaijan’s GDP in various fields of non-oil sector significantly increases - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 25. A significant increase was recorded in Azerbaijan’s GDP in a number of areas within the non-oil and gas sector in 2022, Trend reports via the tweet of Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov.

According to the minister, the increase in tourist accommodation and public catering equaled 58.2 percent, transportation and warehousing - 23.2 percent, information and communications - 14.8 percent, and construction - 13.4 percent.

Azerbaijan's GDP amounted to 133.8 billion manat ($78.59 billion) in 2022, increasing by 4.6 percent compared to 2021.

The share of industry in the structure of GDP was 51.1 percent. A total of 8.2 percent of GDP fell on trade and repair of vehicles, 6 percent – on transport and storage, 4.8 percent – on agriculture, forestry, and fish farming, 4.8 percent – on construction, 1.6 percent – on the tourism sector, as well as 1.4 percent – on information and communication. A total of 14.7 percent accounted for other economic sectors.