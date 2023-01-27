Azerbaijan's jewelry market turnover significantly increases

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 27. Azerbaijan's domestic turnover of jewelry made of gold and silver increased by 42 percent in 2022, compared to 2021, and reached 152.8 million manat ($89.8 million), Trend reports via the tweet of Azerbaijan's Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov.

According to the tweet, over the last two years, the turnover on Azerbaijan's jewelry market has risen by 378 percent.

Gold and silver jewelry imports to Azerbaijan were valued at 71.4 million manat ($41.9 million), while exports – at 19.6 million manat ($11.5 million) in 2022.

It is planned to strengthen ties between manufacturers and state institutions including the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan, the State Tax Service, the Small and Medium Business Development Agency, and the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO).