Azerbaijani oil prices decrease

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 31. The price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta totaled $87.79 per barrel on January 30, 2023, decreasing by $1.12 compared to the previous price, Trend reports referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $85.70 per barrel, down by $1.15 as compared to the previous price.

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline.

The price of URALS with shipment from the port on January 30 equaled $47.71 per barrel, lower by $1.18 as compared to the previous price.

Meanwhile, the cost of a barrel of Brent Dated oil, produced in the North Sea, dropped by $1.36 compared to the previous price and made up $84.63 per barrel.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on January 31, 2023)