Azerbaijani oil prices decline

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 7. The price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta totaled $82.6 per barrel, decreasing by $1.45 on February 6 compared to the previous price, Trend reports referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $80.82 per barrel, down by $1.43 as compared to the previous price.

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline.

The price of URALS with shipment from the port equaled $42.96 per barrel, lower by $1.75 as compared to the previous price.

Meanwhile, the cost of a barrel of Brent Dated oil, produced in the North Sea, dropped by $1.02 compared to the previous price and made up $79.60 per barrel.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on February 7, 2023)