Israel develops relations with Azerbaijan in innovations field - Chamber of Commerce (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 13. The holding of an innovation forum will contribute to the development of relations between Azerbaijan and Israel in the field of IT, founder of the Israeli-Azerbaijani Chamber of Commerce Alex Kaplun said at the Azerbaijan-Israel Innovation Forum on the "Agriculture and Education" topic, Trend reports.

"I am sure that by holding such events we we’ll achieve great success, as the innovation sector plays a very important role here," he added.

He also noted that many Israeli companies are interested in entering the Azerbaijani market.

Speaking of innovation technologies, Azerbaijan could benefit a lot from cooperation with Israel. This cooperation received an extra boost after Azerbaijan opened its embassy in Israel in 2022.

“Now Azerbaijan will finally have a diplomatic representation in Israel, which would allow it to meet and talk directly to Israelis, in Israel. Imagine how much we can achieve when Azerbaijani officials will be able to meet Israeli companies of technology, innovation and agriculture, to connect them to Azerbaijani partners, and to organize delegations, and to help our trade to thrive," Israeli ambassador to Azerbaijan George Deek said at the time.

He also pointed out that Israel sees huge cooperation potential in high-tech industry with Azerbaijan.

"An investment agreement, first of its kind, has been signed between Azerbaijan Investment Company and Israel’s OurCrowd company, the leading global capital crowdfunding platform. The idea is that Azerbaijan will invest in high-tech companies in Israel, which will highly contribute to the Azerbaijani economy," he said.

According to the ambassador, this completely innovative project initiated by the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan and Azerbaijan Investment Company will inspire more cooperation between the two countries and encourage investments in tech companies.