Azerbaijan - UK relations go beyond energy cooperation - state minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 22. The security issues of Azerbaijan and the UK are connected with each other not only in the context of the energy resources supplied by Azerbaijan, which guarantee the energy security of Europe, Minister of State of the UK for Europe and North America Leo Docherty visiting Baku said at an event on "Priorities of British Foreign Policy", Trend reports.

According to him, the role of Azerbaijan in expanding transport links in the region is a very important aspect for the UK.

The minister highly appreciated the level of cooperation between Azerbaijan and the UK.

"Energy cooperation has been the vector that determines the development of relations until today. However, in the future, relations between countries will be determined by other aspects, including renewable energy, green economy, as well as the creation of new job places in these sectors," he said.

