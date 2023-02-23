Azerbaijan, UK discuss cooperation in combating drug trafficking (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 23. Azerbaijan and the UK have discussed cooperation in the field of combating drug trafficking, Chairman of the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan Shahin Baghirov tweeted, Trend reports.

According to the tweet, during the visit of UK Parliamentary Under-Secretary at the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) Leo Docherty to Baku an exchange of views took place on the prospects for joint cooperation in the fight against drug trafficking.

Besides, Docherty got acquainted with the Canine Center of the State Customs Committee, the tweet said.

"We talked about the prospects of the relations between the customs of our countries," the tweet added.

Previously, within the visit of Docherty, the Azerbaijani and UK governments signed an agreement on international road transport.