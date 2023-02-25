Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Weekly review of Azerbaijan’s foreign exchange market

Economy Materials 25 February 2023 13:47 (UTC +04:00)
Kamran Gasimov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 25. The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar, set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan Republic, remained unchanged this week, Trend reports.

The average weighted rate based on the results of the week was 1.7 AZN/1 USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate

February 13

1.7

February 20

1.7

February 14

1.7

February 21

1.7

February 15

1.7

February 22

1.7

February 16

1.7

February 23

1.7

February 17

1.7

February 24

1.7

Average weekly

1.7

Average weekly

1.7

The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro has increased by 0.0144 manat. The average AZN/EUR rate has reduced by 0.008 manat, down to 1.8099 manat.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate

February 13

1.8131

February 20

1.8165

February 14

1.8254

February 21

1.8136

February 15

1.8220

February 22

1.8116

February 16

1.8203

February 23

1.8057

February 17

1.8085

February 24

1.8021

Average weekly

1.8179

Average weekly

1.8099

The official exchange rate of the manat against the ruble has grown by 0.0004 manat. The average AZN/RUB rate has decreased by 0.0003 manat and totaled 0.0227 manat.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate

February 13

0.0231

February 20

0.0229

February 14

0.0231

February 21

0.0227

February 15

0.0231

February 22

0.0226

February 16

0.0228

February 23

0.0227

February 17

0.0227

February 24

0.0225

Average weekly

0.0230

Average weekly

0.0227

The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira has remained unchanged. The average AZN/RUB rate has dropped by 0.0001 manat and amounted to 0.0901 manat.

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate

February 13

0.0903

February 20

0.0901

February 14

0.0902

February 21

0.0901

February 15

0.0902

February 22

0.0901

February 16

0.0902

February 23

0.0900

February 17

0.0901

February 24

0.0901

Average weekly

0.0902

Average weekly

0.0901
