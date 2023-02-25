Weekly review of Azerbaijan’s foreign exchange market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 25. The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar, set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan Republic, remained unchanged this week, Trend reports.
The average weighted rate based on the results of the week was 1.7 AZN/1 USD.
|
Official AZN/USD exchange rate
|
February 13
|
1.7
|
February 20
|
1.7
|
February 14
|
1.7
|
February 21
|
1.7
|
February 15
|
1.7
|
February 22
|
1.7
|
February 16
|
1.7
|
February 23
|
1.7
|
February 17
|
1.7
|
February 24
|
1.7
|
Average weekly
|
1.7
|
Average weekly
|
1.7
The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro has increased by 0.0144 manat. The average AZN/EUR rate has reduced by 0.008 manat, down to 1.8099 manat.
|
Official AZN/EUR exchange rate
|
February 13
|
1.8131
|
February 20
|
1.8165
|
February 14
|
1.8254
|
February 21
|
1.8136
|
February 15
|
1.8220
|
February 22
|
1.8116
|
February 16
|
1.8203
|
February 23
|
1.8057
|
February 17
|
1.8085
|
February 24
|
1.8021
|
Average weekly
|
1.8179
|
Average weekly
|
1.8099
The official exchange rate of the manat against the ruble has grown by 0.0004 manat. The average AZN/RUB rate has decreased by 0.0003 manat and totaled 0.0227 manat.
|
Official AZN/RUB exchange rate
|
February 13
|
0.0231
|
February 20
|
0.0229
|
February 14
|
0.0231
|
February 21
|
0.0227
|
February 15
|
0.0231
|
February 22
|
0.0226
|
February 16
|
0.0228
|
February 23
|
0.0227
|
February 17
|
0.0227
|
February 24
|
0.0225
|
Average weekly
|
0.0230
|
Average weekly
|
0.0227
The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira has remained unchanged. The average AZN/RUB rate has dropped by 0.0001 manat and amounted to 0.0901 manat.
|
Official AZN/TRY exchange rate
|
February 13
|
0.0903
|
February 20
|
0.0901
|
February 14
|
0.0902
|
February 21
|
0.0901
|
February 15
|
0.0902
|
February 22
|
0.0901
|
February 16
|
0.0902
|
February 23
|
0.0900
|
February 17
|
0.0901
|
February 24
|
0.0901
|
Average weekly
|
0.0902
|
Average weekly
|
0.0901