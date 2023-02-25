Weekly review of Azerbaijan’s foreign exchange market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 25. The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar, set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan Republic, remained unchanged this week, Trend reports.

The average weighted rate based on the results of the week was 1.7 AZN/1 USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate February 13 1.7 February 20 1.7 February 14 1.7 February 21 1.7 February 15 1.7 February 22 1.7 February 16 1.7 February 23 1.7 February 17 1.7 February 24 1.7 Average weekly 1.7 Average weekly 1.7

The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro has increased by 0.0144 manat. The average AZN/EUR rate has reduced by 0.008 manat, down to 1.8099 manat.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate February 13 1.8131 February 20 1.8165 February 14 1.8254 February 21 1.8136 February 15 1.8220 February 22 1.8116 February 16 1.8203 February 23 1.8057 February 17 1.8085 February 24 1.8021 Average weekly 1.8179 Average weekly 1.8099

The official exchange rate of the manat against the ruble has grown by 0.0004 manat. The average AZN/RUB rate has decreased by 0.0003 manat and totaled 0.0227 manat.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate February 13 0.0231 February 20 0.0229 February 14 0.0231 February 21 0.0227 February 15 0.0231 February 22 0.0226 February 16 0.0228 February 23 0.0227 February 17 0.0227 February 24 0.0225 Average weekly 0.0230 Average weekly 0.0227

The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira has remained unchanged. The average AZN/RUB rate has dropped by 0.0001 manat and amounted to 0.0901 manat.