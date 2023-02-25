Weekly review of Azerbaijan’s precious metals market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 25. An ounce of gold in Azerbaijan has decreased by 28.883 manat (0.92 percent) this week, Trend reports.

The average price of one ounce of gold declined by 19.8203 manat (0.63 percent) in comparison to the previous week and totaled 3,118.4222 manat.

Change in price of one ounce of gold February 13 3,158.9145 February 20 3,132.0715 February 14 3,160.0535 February 21 3,125.586 February 15 3,139.3135 February 22 3,122.1605 February 16 3,128.357 February 23 3,109.1045 February 17 3,104.574 February 24 3,103.1885 Average weekly 3,138.2425 Average weekly 3,118.4222

The price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan has decreased by 0.6952 manat (1.88 percent) this week.

The average price of an ounce of silver totaled 36.7871 manat, which was 0.9133 manat (0.52 percent) less compared to the preceding week.

Change in price of one ounce of silver February 13 37.0926 February 20 36.9017 February 14 37.3648 February 21 36.9127 February 15 36.9694 February 22 37.1076 February 16 37.0005 February 23 36.8071 February 17 36.4749 February 24 36.2065 Average weekly 36.9804 Average weekly 36.7871

The price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan has increased by 43.35 manat (2.76 percent) this week.

The average price of an ounce of platinum grew by 10.149 manat (0.64 percent) compared to the previous week and totaled 1,600.7149 manat.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum February 13 1,604.6215 February 20 1,571.65 February 14 1,630.9800 February 21 1,577.532 February 15 1,582.0965 February 22 1,608.4125 February 16 1,571.1825 February 23 1,630.98 February 17 1,563.949 February 24 1,615 Average weekly 1,590.5659 Average weekly 1,600.7149

The price of an ounce of palladium has decreased by 93.4575 manat (3.64 percent) in Azerbaijan this week.

The average price of one ounce of palladium declined by 46.1329 manat (1.78 percent) in comparison to the preceding week and totaled 2,541.7873 manat.