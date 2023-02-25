Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Economy

Weekly review of Azerbaijan’s precious metals market

Economy Materials 25 February 2023 16:14 (UTC +04:00)
Weekly review of Azerbaijan’s precious metals market

Follow Trend on

Kamran Gasimov
Kamran Gasimov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 25. An ounce of gold in Azerbaijan has decreased by 28.883 manat (0.92 percent) this week, Trend reports.

The average price of one ounce of gold declined by 19.8203 manat (0.63 percent) in comparison to the previous week and totaled 3,118.4222 manat.

Change in price of one ounce of gold

February 13

3,158.9145

February 20

3,132.0715

February 14

3,160.0535

February 21

3,125.586

February 15

3,139.3135

February 22

3,122.1605

February 16

3,128.357

February 23

3,109.1045

February 17

3,104.574

February 24

3,103.1885

Average weekly

3,138.2425

Average weekly

3,118.4222

The price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan has decreased by 0.6952 manat (1.88 percent) this week.

The average price of an ounce of silver totaled 36.7871 manat, which was 0.9133 manat (0.52 percent) less compared to the preceding week.

Change in price of one ounce of silver

February 13

37.0926

February 20

36.9017

February 14

37.3648

February 21

36.9127

February 15

36.9694

February 22

37.1076

February 16

37.0005

February 23

36.8071

February 17

36.4749

February 24

36.2065

Average weekly

36.9804

Average weekly

36.7871

The price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan has increased by 43.35 manat (2.76 percent) this week.

The average price of an ounce of platinum grew by 10.149 manat (0.64 percent) compared to the previous week and totaled 1,600.7149 manat.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum

February 13

1,604.6215

February 20

1,571.65

February 14

1,630.9800

February 21

1,577.532

February 15

1,582.0965

February 22

1,608.4125

February 16

1,571.1825

February 23

1,630.98

February 17

1,563.949

February 24

1,615

Average weekly

1,590.5659

Average weekly

1,600.7149

The price of an ounce of palladium has decreased by 93.4575 manat (3.64 percent) in Azerbaijan this week.

The average price of one ounce of palladium declined by 46.1329 manat (1.78 percent) in comparison to the preceding week and totaled 2,541.7873 manat.

Change in price of one ounce of palladium

February 13

2,639.42

February 20

2,567.1275

February 14

2,676.8795

February 21

2,554.6495

February 15

2,552.4565

February 22

2,581.654

February 16

2,526.421

February 23

2,531.8355

February 17

2,544.424

February 24

2,473.67

Average weekly

2,587.9202

Average weekly

2,541.7873
Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more