Weekly review of Azerbaijan’s precious metals market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 25. An ounce of gold in Azerbaijan has decreased by 28.883 manat (0.92 percent) this week, Trend reports.
The average price of one ounce of gold declined by 19.8203 manat (0.63 percent) in comparison to the previous week and totaled 3,118.4222 manat.
|
Change in price of one ounce of gold
|
February 13
|
3,158.9145
|
February 20
|
3,132.0715
|
February 14
|
3,160.0535
|
February 21
|
3,125.586
|
February 15
|
3,139.3135
|
February 22
|
3,122.1605
|
February 16
|
3,128.357
|
February 23
|
3,109.1045
|
February 17
|
3,104.574
|
February 24
|
3,103.1885
|
Average weekly
|
3,138.2425
|
Average weekly
|
3,118.4222
The price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan has decreased by 0.6952 manat (1.88 percent) this week.
The average price of an ounce of silver totaled 36.7871 manat, which was 0.9133 manat (0.52 percent) less compared to the preceding week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of silver
|
February 13
|
37.0926
|
February 20
|
36.9017
|
February 14
|
37.3648
|
February 21
|
36.9127
|
February 15
|
36.9694
|
February 22
|
37.1076
|
February 16
|
37.0005
|
February 23
|
36.8071
|
February 17
|
36.4749
|
February 24
|
36.2065
|
Average weekly
|
36.9804
|
Average weekly
|
36.7871
The price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan has increased by 43.35 manat (2.76 percent) this week.
The average price of an ounce of platinum grew by 10.149 manat (0.64 percent) compared to the previous week and totaled 1,600.7149 manat.
|
Change in price of one ounce of platinum
|
February 13
|
1,604.6215
|
February 20
|
1,571.65
|
February 14
|
1,630.9800
|
February 21
|
1,577.532
|
February 15
|
1,582.0965
|
February 22
|
1,608.4125
|
February 16
|
1,571.1825
|
February 23
|
1,630.98
|
February 17
|
1,563.949
|
February 24
|
1,615
|
Average weekly
|
1,590.5659
|
Average weekly
|
1,600.7149
The price of an ounce of palladium has decreased by 93.4575 manat (3.64 percent) in Azerbaijan this week.
The average price of one ounce of palladium declined by 46.1329 manat (1.78 percent) in comparison to the preceding week and totaled 2,541.7873 manat.
|
Change in price of one ounce of palladium
|
February 13
|
2,639.42
|
February 20
|
2,567.1275
|
February 14
|
2,676.8795
|
February 21
|
2,554.6495
|
February 15
|
2,552.4565
|
February 22
|
2,581.654
|
February 16
|
2,526.421
|
February 23
|
2,531.8355
|
February 17
|
2,544.424
|
February 24
|
2,473.67
|
Average weekly
|
2,587.9202
|
Average weekly
|
2,541.7873