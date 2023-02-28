Azerbaijan, Ukraine discuss cooperation in field of transport (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 28. Azerbaijan's Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rahman Gummatov met with MPs of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, Co-Chairman of the Ukrainian-Azerbaijani Friendship Group Volodymyr Kreidenko, members of the Group Anton Shvachko and Nikolai Galushko, who are on a visit to Azerbaijan, Trend reports via Azerbaijan's Ministry of Digital Development and Transport.

The meeting discussed the current state and prospects for the development of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Ukraine in the fields of transport infrastructure, cargo transportation along the Middle Corridor [Trans-Caspian International Transport Route], e-government, and innovation.

Will be updated