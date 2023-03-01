Central Banks of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan discuss creation of digital currency

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 1. Governor of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) Taleh Kazimov discussed the creation of a digital currency with his colleague from the National Bank of Kazakhstan Galymzhan Pirmatov as part of a business trip to Kazakhstan, Trend reports citing tweet of the CBA governor.

"We discussed expansion and future directions of cooperation between the central banks of Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan during the meeting. We also talked about the current macroeconomic situation, the impact of global economic processes on the country's economy, improving monetary policy instruments, developing payment systems and other issues,” the tweet said.

During a working trip from February 27 to March 2, 2023, Kazimov is holding meetings with the heads of central banks of Tajikistan and Kazakhstan, the Agency for Regulation and Development of Financial Markets of Kazakhstan, as well as with the leadership of the Astana International Financial Center.