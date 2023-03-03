Azerbaijan announces cost of new road safety twinning project with EU

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 3. The twinning project, implemented jointly with the EU, aims to improve road safety in Azerbaijan and includes activities in this direction, Head of the International Cooperation Department of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Digital Development and Transport Shahin Ismayilov told reporters, Trend reports.

He noted that the project with the budget of 1 million euros is planned to be implemented within two years - until October 2024.

"Within the framework of the project, 58 specialists from Poland and Lithuania will perform 38 different missions. The main goal of the project is to prevent road traffic accidents resulting in death and serious injuries, minimize damage, improve legislation in this direction, as well as develop the human resources potential of state bodies which are actively involved in improving road safety," the official added.

The EU has implemented roughly 400 projects worth 224 million euro in Azerbaijan for 15 years of the EU Delegation's activity. Over 50 twinning projects have been implemented in the country jointly with experts, public agencies of the EU member states, as well as the government institutions of Azerbaijan.