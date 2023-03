Weekly review of Azerbaijan’s precious metals market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 4. An ounce of gold in Azerbaijan has increased by 50.6175 manat (1.65 percent) this week, Trend reports.

The average price of one ounce of gold declined by 15.0484 manat (0.48 percent) in comparison to the previous week and totaled 3,103.3738 manat.

Change in price of one ounce of gold February 20 3,132.0715 February 27 3,075.7080 February 21 3,125.586 February 28 3,084.2760 February 22 3,122.1605 March 1 3,112.1560 February 23 3,109.1045 March 2 3,118.4035 February 24 3,103.1885 March 3 3,126.3255 Average weekly 3,118.4222 Average weekly 3,103.3738

The price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan has grown by 0.6174 manat (1.76 percent) this week.

The average price of an ounce of silver totaled 35.4489 manat, which was 1.3383 manat (3.64 percent) less compared to the preceding week.

Change in price of one ounce of silver February 20 36.9017 February 27 35.0756 February 21 36.9127 February 28 34.9953 February 22 37.1076 March 1 35.8463 February 23 36.8071 March 2 35.6341 February 24 36.2065 March 3 35.6930 Average weekly 36.7871 Average weekly 35.4489

The price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan has risen by 92.7435 manat (5.98 percent) this week.

The average price of an ounce of platinum edged up by 11.7504 manat (0.73 percent) compared to the previous week and totaled 1,612.4653 manat.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum February 20 1,571.65 February 27 1,550.4255 February 21 1,577.532 February 28 1,603.8565 February 22 1,608.4125 March 1 1,634.3970 February 23 1,630.98 March 2 1,630.4785 February 24 1,615 March 3 1,643.1690 Average weekly 1,600.7149 Average weekly 1,612.4653

The price of an ounce of palladium has increased by 61.676 manat (2.56 percent) in Azerbaijan this week.

The average price of one ounce of palladium declined by 101.2962 manat (3.99 percent) in comparison to the preceding week and totaled 2,440.4911 manat.