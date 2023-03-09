Azerbaijan's AZPROMO, Latvian Investment and Development Agency sign MoU

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 9. The Export and Investment Promotion Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan (AZPROMO) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Investment and Development Agency of Latvia (LIAA), Minister of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mikayil Jabbarov tweeted, Trend reports.

The minister said that the achievement of this agreement will help strengthen bilateral economic relations and implement joint investment projects.

"During the meeting with Chief of Staff of the President of Latvia Andris Teikmanis, we touched on the development of bilateral ties between our countries, the current state of the trade and economic relations, as well as the prospective cooperation opportunities," the minister wrote.

Meanwhile, the MoU, signed between the Azerbaijani Export and Investment Promotion Agency and the Latvian Investment and Development Agency within the meeting, will help strengthen bilateral economic relations and implement joint investment projects, the minister noted.