Weekly review of Azerbaijan’s foreign exchange market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 11. The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar, set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan Republic, remained unchanged this week, Trend reports.

The average weighted rate based on the results of the week was 1.7 AZN/1 USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate February 27 1.7 March 6 1.7 February 28 1.7 March 7 1.7 March 1 1.7 March 8 1.7 March 2 1.7 March 9 1.7 March 3 1.7 March 10 1.7 Average weekly 1.7 Average weekly 1.7

The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro has increased by 0.0081 manat. The average AZN/EUR rate has risen by 0.0062 manat, up to 1.8077 manat.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate February 27 1.7934 March 6 1.8092 February 28 1.7999 March 7 1.8172 March 1 1.8007 March 8 1.8172 March 2 1.8101 March 9 1.7938 March 3 1.8036 March 10 1.8011 Average weekly 1.8015 Average weekly 1.8077

The official exchange rate of the manat against the ruble has grown by 0.0001 manat. The average AZN/RUB rate has fallen by 0.0002 manat and totaled 0.0224 manat.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate February 27 0.0224 March 6 0.0225 February 28 0.0228 March 7 0.0225 March 1 0.0227 March 8 0.0225 March 2 0.0227 March 9 0.0223 March 3 0.0225 March 10 0.0224 Average weekly 0.0226 Average weekly 0.0224

The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira has surged by 0.0002 manat. The average AZN/RUB rate has dropped by 0.0002 manat and made up 0.0899 manat.