Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Economy

Weekly review of Azerbaijan’s foreign exchange market

Economy Materials 11 March 2023 10:50 (UTC +04:00)
Weekly review of Azerbaijan’s foreign exchange market

Follow Trend on

Kamran Gasimov
Kamran Gasimov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 11. The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar, set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan Republic, remained unchanged this week, Trend reports.

The average weighted rate based on the results of the week was 1.7 AZN/1 USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate

February 27

1.7

March 6

1.7

February 28

1.7

March 7

1.7

March 1

1.7

March 8

1.7

March 2

1.7

March 9

1.7

March 3

1.7

March 10

1.7

Average weekly

1.7

Average weekly

1.7

The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro has increased by 0.0081 manat. The average AZN/EUR rate has risen by 0.0062 manat, up to 1.8077 manat.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate

February 27

1.7934

March 6

1.8092

February 28

1.7999

March 7

1.8172

March 1

1.8007

March 8

1.8172

March 2

1.8101

March 9

1.7938

March 3

1.8036

March 10

1.8011

Average weekly

1.8015

Average weekly

1.8077

The official exchange rate of the manat against the ruble has grown by 0.0001 manat. The average AZN/RUB rate has fallen by 0.0002 manat and totaled 0.0224 manat.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate

February 27

0.0224

March 6

0.0225

February 28

0.0228

March 7

0.0225

March 1

0.0227

March 8

0.0225

March 2

0.0227

March 9

0.0223

March 3

0.0225

March 10

0.0224

Average weekly

0.0226

Average weekly

0.0224

The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira has surged by 0.0002 manat. The average AZN/RUB rate has dropped by 0.0002 manat and made up 0.0899 manat.

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate

February 27

0.0901

March 6

0.0900

February 28

0.0900

March 7

0.0899

March 1

0.0900

March 8

0.0899

March 2

0.0900

March 9

0.0897

March 3

0.0902

March 10

0.0898

Average weekly

0.0901

Average weekly

0.0899
Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more