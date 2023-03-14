New irrigation technologies needed in Azerbaijan's agriculture - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 14. It is necessary to introduce new irrigation technologies in Azerbaijan's agriculture, Chairman of the Agrarian Policy Committee of Azerbaijan's parliament Tahir Rzayev said at today's meeting of the committee, Trend reports.

Rzayev noted that in the summer months, there are serious problems with watering cotton and other agricultural lands.

"If earlier cotton was cultivated on 40,000-50,000 hectares, now it is cultivated on more than 100,000 hectares. In addition, the cultivation of other agricultural crops has also increased. One million hectares are sown with grain," he said.

"The problem is that we waste water because irrigation technology is not used in agriculture. In this regard, new irrigation technologies should be introduced," he said.

Meanwhile, Azerbaijan’s agricultural output in current prices amounted to 456.2 million manat ($268.35 million) in January 2023, up by 3.3 percent compared to January 2022.

The livestock production increased by 3.4 percent, up to 433.1 million manat ($254.7 million), while crop production value reached 23.1 million manat ($13.5 million), rising by 2 percent.

Some 1.064 million hectares were sown with winter crops for the harvest of 2023, including wheat - 664,000 hectares (62.4 percent), barley – 400,000 hectares (37.59 percent), and rye - 100 hectares (0.01 percent).