Azerbaijan restores rights of numerous business entities - SMBDA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 16. The rights of 290 business entities were restored in Azerbaijan in 2022, Chairman of the Board of Azerbaijan's Small and Medium Business Development Agency Orkhan Mammadov said, Trend reports.

He made the remark at the event themed "ISO 37001:2016 – Anti-Bribery Management System".

"Our agency is authorized to participate in protecting the interests of small and medium-sized businesses in the country and solving their problems. Appeals received about violations of the rights of entrepreneurs are individually considered with the participation of the relevant parties," he said.

Mammadov noted that the services of the SME Houses of the agency are provided to business entities in a single space.

"Our main goal is the legal, high-quality, and transparent provision of services that ensure the satisfaction of an entrepreneur. Over the past period, the level of satisfaction with the services provided in SME Houses was 98 percent," he said.

He added that the anti-corruption management system will help Azerbaijan expand the implementation of relevant international standards and the principles of state policy in this field.

According to him, the SME Development Agency conducted 4 training courses on combating corruption in 2022.