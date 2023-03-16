Current environmental situation can be changed by joining efforts with UN - minister

AGHDAM, Azerbaijan, March 16. We believe that we will be able to change the current environmental situation through close cooperation with the UN agencies, Azerbaijan's Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Mukhtar Babayev said during strategic consultations on cooperation between Azerbaijan and the UN, held in Aghdam, Trend reports.

"We have repeatedly appealed in connection with environmental hazards and the critical condition of the transboundary Okhchuchay river, and other rivers in the region," he said.

According to him, there was no specific or substantial response addressing how to resolve these issues and stop pollution.

"It was a missed opportunity to solve transboundary water problems. But we still believe that by working closely with UN agencies, we can change the current situation," Babaev added.

Azerbaijan's Agdam hosts strategic consultations on cooperation between Azerbaijan and the UN.

The event is attended by the heads of Azerbaijan's Ministries of Ecology and Natural Resources, Agriculture, and Health, the State Committee on Urban Planning and Architecture, the State Committee for Family, Women, and Children, the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA), Special Representatives of the President of Azerbaijan, employees of the Presidential Administration represented in the Interdepartmental Center operating under the Coordination Headquarters, as well as senior officials of the offices of UN agencies operating in Azerbaijan.