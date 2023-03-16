UN to continue supporting Azerbaijan in de-mining liberated areas

AGHDAM, Azerbaijan, March 16. The UN will continue to support Azerbaijan in the de-mining of the liberated areas, UN Resident Coordinator in the country Vladanka Andreeva said during tree-planting campaign on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the great leader Heydar Aliyev in Aghdam city, Trend reports.

According to Andreeva, the de-mining process is one of the priority areas of cooperation between the UN and Azerbaijan.

"We are preparing for the second conference dedicated to the process. It will be held in Aghdam in May 2023. The main goal of this conference is to help Azerbaijan learn from other experiences, as well as demonstrate the success of Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) in the process of clearing mines on the Azerbaijani territories liberated from Armenian occupation", she added.

Azerbaijan's Aghdam has hosted strategic consultations on cooperation between Azerbaijan and the UN.

The event is attended by the heads of Azerbaijan's Ministries of Ecology and Natural Resources, Agriculture, and Health, the State Committee on Urban Planning and Architecture, the State Committee for Family, Women, and Children, the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA), Special Representatives of the President of Azerbaijan, employees of the Presidential Administration represented in the Interdepartmental Center operating under the Coordination Headquarters, as well as senior officials of the offices of UN agencies operating in Azerbaijan.