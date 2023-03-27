Belgium interested in carrying out green energy projects with Azerbaijan - MFA (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 27. Belgium is interested in the implementation of a number of projects in various fields in Azerbaijan, Nicolas Fierens Gevaert, Spokesperson for Belgian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, told Trend.

According to the spokesperson, еhe private sector is also an important player in the Belgian open economy and its foreign trade.

"Flanders Investment and Trade" from Belgium's Flemish region, as well as "Walloon Export & Investment Agency" from Wallonia organized a trade mission to Azerbaijan in November last year in order to promote bilateral foreign trade, Gevaert added.

He noted that several Belgian companies already have their offices in Azerbaijan, such as Gosselin, moving services provider, and, one added more recently, Sarens, engaged in heavy lifting.

"One Belgian company has initiated the development of solar energy in Nakhchivan. The cooperation is still ongoing in this field, with private Belgian investments. The development of green hydrogen is also an economic sector that will develop in Belgium in cooperation with foreign partners," he noted.

Gevaert pointed out that Belgium is also well-known for the quality of its universities and research centers. An array of innovative companies, including SMEs, are active in various advanced sectors such as logistics, space and aerospace, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, conventional energy and renewable energy, including offshore wind farms.

"In that regard, it is worth mentioning that medical equipment will be delivered soon to the Ministry of Health with the support of the Belgian government," he said.

The spokesperson added that Belgian companies will be also present at the International astronautical congress in Baku in October 2023.