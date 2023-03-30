Azerbaijan to allow import of cars produced over 10 years ago, paid before March 29, 2023

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 30. Citizens who ordered cars, produced more than 10 years ago, from abroad and paid for their purchase by concluding a deal before March 29, 2023 will be allowed to bring these cars into the country, the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan told Trend.

Previously, a decree has been adopted in connection with the import of passenger cars with a service life of over 10 years into Azerbaijan.

Based on the Explanation of the Decree of the Cabinet of Ministers No. 94, the main goal of the Decree of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan No. 94 on restricting the import of used cars into the customs territory of the country is to protect the life and health of people, the environment, reduce the volume of harmful substances, emissions from motor vehicles and support for environmental improvement.

According to the decree, it’s planned to limit the import of cars produced more than 10 years ago into Azerbaijan.

According to the State Statistics Committee, there are more than 1.4 million cars in the country. Of these, more than 1.3 million accounts for private cars.

The age structure of cars in Azerbaijan is as follows:

• passenger cars up to two years – three percent

• cars from two to five years – three percent

• cars from five to 10 years - 11.9 percent.

Thus, the share of cars produced more than 10 years ago is over 80 percent.