Azerbaijan’s National Depository Center discloses number of new investor accounts

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 6. New 559 accounts from January through March 2023, were opened for investors at the National Depository Center (NDC), Trend reports with reference to the NDC.

According to data, 549 new accounts belonged to resident investors, while 10 - to non-residents.

Thus, the total number of investor accounts has reached 120,182.

Moreover, in 2022, 2,113 new accounts were opened in the NDC for investors (2,064 of the new accounts belonged to resident investors and 49 to non–residents). In particular, 1,908 of the new resident accounts belonged to individuals, and 156 to legal entities, while 44 of the new non-resident accounts belonged to individuals, and 5 to legal entities.

The National Depository Center (NDC) is a participant in the securities market that performs the function of centralized depository servicing of securities transactions. The purpose of the NDC is to provide depository, registry and clearing services via modern technologies that meet international standards.