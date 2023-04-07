Liberalization of electricity prices not envisaged in near future in Azerbaijan - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 7. Liberalization of electricity prices is not envisaged in the near future and the tariffs will be regulated, Azerbaijan's Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov said, Trend reports.

Shahbazov made the remark during the discussions of a new draft law "On the electric power industry" held at today's meeting of the Committee of Azerbaijan's Parliament for Natural Resources, Energy and Ecology.

"Given that during the discussion of the bill, the deputies asked most of the questions regarding electricity tariffs, the adoption of the law should not mean an increase in prices," he noted.

Previously, Shahbazov said that Azerbaijan's current law on the electric power industry does not meet modern demands.