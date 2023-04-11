Talks on gas transportation from Türkiye to Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan continue

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 11. Discussions on the transportation of natural gas from Türkiye to Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan via the gas pipeline continue, Turkish Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Fatih Donmez said, Trend reports with reference to TurkicWorld.

"The Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum gas pipeline and the TANAP [Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline] project were commissioned. Thus we have the opportunity to enter world markets. We cooperate with Azerbaijan in the field of electricity. Our cooperation in all areas will continue," he added.

On December 15, 2020, a memorandum of understanding on supply of natural gas to the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic was signed between Azerbaijani Energy Ministry and Turkish Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources in Ankara.

From the Azerbaijani side, the document was signed by Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov, and from the Turkish side - by Fatih Donmez. This document is of strategic importance for providing Nakhchivan with natural gas.

It provides cooperation between the companies of both countries - the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) and the Turkish Botas company in technical, commercial, administrative, legal and other issues related to the supply of natural gas.

The supply of gas from Türkiye to Nakhchivan will diversify gas supplies and increase the reliability of energy supply.