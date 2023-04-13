Visa expands global initiative to support women entrepreneurs in Azerbaijan - country manager

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 13. Visa company has expanded She's Next Empowered by Visa, a global initiative to support women entrepreneurs in Azerbaijan, Senior Director, Country Manager at Visa Azerbaijan Nurlan Hajiyev told Trend.

According to Hajiyev, over 600 women entrepreneurs took part in the initiative in 2022.

"Visa attaches particular importance to supporting women's entrepreneurship both globally and in Azerbaijan. Inclusiveness is a strategy and one of the main activities of Visa. The implementation of this initiative is aimed at supporting women, bringing them the best experience," he said.

The senior director stressed that the company will continue to promote the She's Next Empowered by Visa initiative in the future both in Azerbaijan and in the markets of other countries.

She's Next Empowered by Visa is a global program advancing women in their efforts to fund, run and grow their small businesses.