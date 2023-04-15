Weekly overview of Azerbaijan's currency market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 15. The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar, set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan Republic, remained unchanged this week, Trend reports.
The average weighted rate based on the week's results was 1.7 AZN/1 USD.
|
Official AZN/USD exchange rate
|
April 3
|
1,7
|
April 10
|
1,7
|
April 4
|
1,7
|
April 11
|
1,7
|
April 5
|
1,7
|
April 12
|
1,7
|
April 6
|
1,7
|
April 13
|
1,7
|
April 7
|
1,7
|
April 14
|
1,7
|
Average weekly
|
1,7
|
Average weekly
|
1,7
The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro declined by 0.0299 manat.
The average AZN/EUR rate increased by 0.0108 manat, to 1.8619 manat.
|
Official AZN/EUR exchange rate
|
April 3
|
1,8347
|
April 10
|
1,8519
|
April 4
|
1,8519
|
April 11
|
1,8504
|
April 5
|
1,8620
|
April 12
|
1,8575
|
April 6
|
1,8513
|
April 13
|
1,8681
|
April 7
|
1,8556
|
April 14
|
1,8818
|
Average weekly
|
1,8511
|
Average weekly
|
1,8619
The official exchange rate of the manat against the ruble has grown by 0.0001. The average AZN/RUB rate has fallen by 0.0006 manat and totaled 0.0208 manat.
|
Official AZN/RUB exchange rate
|
April 3
|
0.0219
|
April 10
|
0.0209
|
April 4
|
0.0217
|
April 11
|
0.0208
|
April 5
|
0.0214
|
April 12
|
0.0208
|
April 6
|
0.0213
|
April 13
|
0.0207
|
April 7
|
0.0208
|
April 14
|
0.0208
|
Average weekly
|
0.0214
|
Average weekly
|
0.0208
The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira grew by 0.0004 manat. The average AZN/TRY rate lowered by 0.0003 manat and made up 0.0881 manat.
|
Official AZN/TRY exchange rate
|
April 3
|
0.0886
|
April 10
|
0.0883
|
April 4
|
0.0885
|
April 11
|
0.0882
|
April 5
|
0.0884
|
April 12
|
0.0881
|
April 6
|
0.0883
|
April 13
|
0.0880
|
April 7
|
0.0882
|
April 14
|
0.0879
|
Average weekly
|
0.0884
|
Average weekly
|
0.0881