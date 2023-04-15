Weekly overview of Azerbaijan's currency market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 15. The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar, set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan Republic, remained unchanged this week, Trend reports.

The average weighted rate based on the week's results was 1.7 AZN/1 USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate

April 3 1,7 April 10 1,7 April 4 1,7 April 11 1,7 April 5 1,7 April 12 1,7 April 6 1,7 April 13 1,7 April 7 1,7 April 14 1,7 Average weekly 1,7 Average weekly 1,7

The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro declined by 0.0299 manat.

The average AZN/EUR rate increased by 0.0108 manat, to 1.8619 manat.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate

April 3 1,8347 April 10 1,8519 April 4 1,8519 April 11 1,8504 April 5 1,8620 April 12 1,8575 April 6 1,8513 April 13 1,8681 April 7 1,8556 April 14 1,8818 Average weekly 1,8511 Average weekly 1,8619

The official exchange rate of the manat against the ruble has grown by 0.0001. The average AZN/RUB rate has fallen by 0.0006 manat and totaled 0.0208 manat.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate April 3 0.0219 April 10 0.0209 April 4 0.0217 April 11 0.0208 April 5 0.0214 April 12 0.0208 April 6 0.0213 April 13 0.0207 April 7 0.0208 April 14 0.0208 Average weekly 0.0214 Average weekly 0.0208

The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira grew by 0.0004 manat. The average AZN/TRY rate lowered by 0.0003 manat and made up 0.0881 manat.