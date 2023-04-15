Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Weekly overview of Azerbaijan's currency market

15 April 2023
Weekly overview of Azerbaijan's currency market

Kamran Gasimov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 15. The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar, set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan Republic, remained unchanged this week, Trend reports.

The average weighted rate based on the week's results was 1.7 AZN/1 USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate

April 3

1,7

April 10

1,7

April 4

1,7

April 11

1,7

April 5

1,7

April 12

1,7

April 6

1,7

April 13

1,7

April 7

1,7

April 14

1,7

Average weekly

1,7

Average weekly

1,7

The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro declined by 0.0299 manat.

The average AZN/EUR rate increased by 0.0108 manat, to 1.8619 manat.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate

April 3

1,8347

April 10

1,8519

April 4

1,8519

April 11

1,8504

April 5

1,8620

April 12

1,8575

April 6

1,8513

April 13

1,8681

April 7

1,8556

April 14

1,8818

Average weekly

1,8511

Average weekly

1,8619

The official exchange rate of the manat against the ruble has grown by 0.0001. The average AZN/RUB rate has fallen by 0.0006 manat and totaled 0.0208 manat.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate

April 3

0.0219

April 10

0.0209

April 4

0.0217

April 11

0.0208

April 5

0.0214

April 12

0.0208

April 6

0.0213

April 13

0.0207

April 7

0.0208

April 14

0.0208

Average weekly

0.0214

Average weekly

0.0208

The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira grew by 0.0004 manat. The average AZN/TRY rate lowered by 0.0003 manat and made up 0.0881 manat.

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate

April 3

0.0886

April 10

0.0883

April 4

0.0885

April 11

0.0882

April 5

0.0884

April 12

0.0881

April 6

0.0883

April 13

0.0880

April 7

0.0882

April 14

0.0879

Average weekly

0.0884

Average weekly

0.0881
