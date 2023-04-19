Azerbaijan expects growth in beekeeping production - Beekeeping Association

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 19. The number of people willing to engage in beekeeping on Azerbaijan's liberated territories this year is more likely to be even greater than last year, Chairman of the Board of the Azerbaijan Beekeepers Association Public Union Badraddin Hasratov told Trend.

According to him, more honey and other bee products are expected to be produced this year.

The chairman said that there are favorable conditions on the liberated territories for beekeeping development.

Hasratov added that currently, Azerbaijani honey is being exported to mainly Arab states.

"During the year, a total of 3 to 5 tons of honey are exported to foreign countries. The cost per kilogram is $60," Hasratov added.

Moreover, he noted that this year there is an increase in the number of bee colonies. "This is enough to meet the needs for honey within the country. Honey prices are not expected to rise in Azerbaijan this year," Hasratov said.