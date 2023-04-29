Weekly review of Azerbaijan’s foreign exchange market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 29. The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar, set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan Republic, remained unchanged this week, Trend reports.

The average weighted rate based on the week's results was 1.7 AZN/1 USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate April 17 1.7 April 24 1.7 April 18 1.7 April 25 1.7 April 19 1.7 April 26 1.7 April 20 1.7 April 27 1.7 April 21 1.7 April 28 1.7 Average weekly 1.7 Average weekly 1.7

The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro increased by 0.0092 manat.

The average AZN/EUR rate increased by 0.0082 manat, to 1.8720 manat.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate April 17 1.8679 April 24 1.8634 April 18 1.8594 April 25 1.8786 April 19 1.8648 April 26 1.8669 April 20 1.8634 April 27 1.8786 April 21 1.8634 April 28 1.8726 Average weekly 1.8638 Average weekly 1.8720

The official exchange rate of the manat against the ruble has grown by 0.0001. The average AZN/RUB rate has remained unchanged compared to the previous week.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate April 17 0.0207 April 24 0.0208 April 18 0.0208 April 25 0.0209 April 19 0.0208 April 26 0.0209 April 20 0.0208 April 27 0.0207 April 21 0.0208 April 28 0.0209 Average weekly 0.0208 Average weekly 0.0208

The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira grew by 0.0002 manat. The average AZN/TRY rate lowered by 0.0001 manat and made up 0.0875 manat.