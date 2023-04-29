Weekly review of Azerbaijan’s foreign exchange market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 29. The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar, set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan Republic, remained unchanged this week, Trend reports.
The average weighted rate based on the week's results was 1.7 AZN/1 USD.
|
Official AZN/USD exchange rate
|
April 17
|
1.7
|
April 24
|
1.7
|
April 18
|
1.7
|
April 25
|
1.7
|
April 19
|
1.7
|
April 26
|
1.7
|
April 20
|
1.7
|
April 27
|
1.7
|
April 21
|
1.7
|
April 28
|
1.7
|
Average weekly
|
1.7
|
Average weekly
|
1.7
The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro increased by 0.0092 manat.
The average AZN/EUR rate increased by 0.0082 manat, to 1.8720 manat.
|
Official AZN/EUR exchange rate
|
April 17
|
1.8679
|
April 24
|
1.8634
|
April 18
|
1.8594
|
April 25
|
1.8786
|
April 19
|
1.8648
|
April 26
|
1.8669
|
April 20
|
1.8634
|
April 27
|
1.8786
|
April 21
|
1.8634
|
April 28
|
1.8726
|
Average weekly
|
1.8638
|
Average weekly
|
1.8720
The official exchange rate of the manat against the ruble has grown by 0.0001. The average AZN/RUB rate has remained unchanged compared to the previous week.
|
Official AZN/RUB exchange rate
|
April 17
|
0.0207
|
April 24
|
0.0208
|
April 18
|
0.0208
|
April 25
|
0.0209
|
April 19
|
0.0208
|
April 26
|
0.0209
|
April 20
|
0.0208
|
April 27
|
0.0207
|
April 21
|
0.0208
|
April 28
|
0.0209
|
Average weekly
|
0.0208
|
Average weekly
|
0.0208
The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira grew by 0.0002 manat. The average AZN/TRY rate lowered by 0.0001 manat and made up 0.0875 manat.
|
Official AZN/TRY exchange rate
|
April 17
|
0.0877
|
April 24
|
0.0876
|
April 18
|
0.0877
|
April 25
|
0.0876
|
April 19
|
0.0876
|
April 26
|
0.0875
|
April 20
|
0.0876
|
April 27
|
0.0875
|
April 21
|
0.0876
|
April 28
|
0.0874
|
Average weekly
|
0.0876
|
Average weekly
|
0.0875