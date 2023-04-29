Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Economy

Weekly review of Azerbaijan’s foreign exchange market

Economy Materials 29 April 2023 11:57 (UTC +04:00)
Weekly review of Azerbaijan’s foreign exchange market

Follow Trend on

Kamran Gasimov
Kamran Gasimov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 29. The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar, set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan Republic, remained unchanged this week, Trend reports.

The average weighted rate based on the week's results was 1.7 AZN/1 USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate

April 17

1.7

April 24

1.7

April 18

1.7

April 25

1.7

April 19

1.7

April 26

1.7

April 20

1.7

April 27

1.7

April 21

1.7

April 28

1.7

Average weekly

1.7

Average weekly

1.7

The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro increased by 0.0092 manat.

The average AZN/EUR rate increased by 0.0082 manat, to 1.8720 manat.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate

April 17

1.8679

April 24

1.8634

April 18

1.8594

April 25

1.8786

April 19

1.8648

April 26

1.8669

April 20

1.8634

April 27

1.8786

April 21

1.8634

April 28

1.8726

Average weekly

1.8638

Average weekly

1.8720

The official exchange rate of the manat against the ruble has grown by 0.0001. The average AZN/RUB rate has remained unchanged compared to the previous week.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate

April 17

0.0207

April 24

0.0208

April 18

0.0208

April 25

0.0209

April 19

0.0208

April 26

0.0209

April 20

0.0208

April 27

0.0207

April 21

0.0208

April 28

0.0209

Average weekly

0.0208

Average weekly

0.0208

The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira grew by 0.0002 manat. The average AZN/TRY rate lowered by 0.0001 manat and made up 0.0875 manat.

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate

April 17

0.0877

April 24

0.0876

April 18

0.0877

April 25

0.0876

April 19

0.0876

April 26

0.0875

April 20

0.0876

April 27

0.0875

April 21

0.0876

April 28

0.0874

Average weekly

0.0876

Average weekly

0.0875
Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more