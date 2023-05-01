Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan discuss cooperation in automobile industry (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 1. Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov met with the head of the Uzbek Uzavtosanoat JSC Ulugbek Rozukulov, who is on a visit to Baku, Trend reports via the minister’s tweet.

According to the tweet, during the meeting, cooperation between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan in the automotive industry was discussed.

"We held discussions on the opportunities created by the Azerbaijani-Uzbek economic partnership for strengthening the relations between the business communities of our countries and perspective projects. Additionally, we touched upon the expansion of cooperation in the automobile industry," the tweet said.

Within the framework of the visit, Rozukulov will take part in the ceremony of laying the foundation of two manufacturing enterprises - a welding plant and a dyeing factory in the Hajigabul industrial park. Both enterprises will contribute to the development of the industry, becoming the next step toward the localization of car production in Azerbaijan.