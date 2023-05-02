Cars aged 10 years or over jump in price in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 2. Prices for passenger cars aged 10 years or over, have increased in Azerbaijan, auto expert Eldaniz Jafarov told Trend.

The price increase was triggered by a recent decision related to import of passenger cars to Azerbaijan, the age of which exceeds 10 years. According to the decision, the import of such cars was restricted (except for rare passenger cars and passenger cars temporarily imported into the customs territory) by the decision of Prime Minister Ali Asadov.

"We predicted that these cars would increase in price after May 15, although it happened a lot earlier. One of the reasons is that the companies that bring cars from the Georgia’s Poti port to our country have raised fees by 50 percent. This circumstance has led to an increase in prices for old cars imported into our country," he said.

According to experts engaged in car sales, cars older than 10 years have risen in price by 5-10 percent. Sellers said that the price is going to increase even more in the coming months.

Economist Eyyub Kerimli, said that the increase in prices for these cars is inevitable.

He also added that 80 percent of cars in the country are older than 10 years and the decision taken by the Cabinet of Ministers will have a positive impact on the renewal of the fleet, environmentally friendly cars will be imported.