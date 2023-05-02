Azerbaijan wraps up overhaul of 'Babek' tanker

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 2. The Azerbaijani 'Babek' ship of the transport fleet of "Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company" (ASCO) has undergone a repair, ASCO told Trend.

The main and auxiliary engines of the tanker and the propeller shaft were repaired, some electrical equipment was replaced during the repair at the Zigh Ship Repair and Construction Yard. At the same time, pipes were installed on the deck and in the engine room.

Moreover, the living ship crew quarters were renovated. The repair workers also carried out three-layer painting of the underwater and surface parts of the ship, the head deck and other ship repair work. After the completion of the repair, the ship was successfully tested and put into operation.

'Babek' ship is 149.9 meters long and 17.3 meters wide and has a total carrying capacity of 13,000 tons.