Turkish Roketsan company launches production of new UMTAS-GM rocket

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 2. Turkish Roketsan company (a weapons manufacturer) starts production of a new UMTAS-GM rocket, General Manager of Roketsan Murat Ikinci said, Trend reports via TurkicWorld.

According to Ikinci, it is expected to complete its serial production by the end of the year.

"The need for anti-tank missiles will also be met at the expense of national capabilities," the company's general manager said.

UMTAS-GM is designed to provide the main striking power of both the ATAK-2 heavy-class attack helicopter and anti-tank units.

Roketsan Roket Sanayii ve Ticaret A.S. is a major Turkish weapons manufacturer and defense contractor based in Ankara.