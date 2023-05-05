Azerbaijani PASHA Holding's management undergoes several changes (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 5. A number of changes have taken place in the management of Azerbaijan’s PASHA Holding LLC, Trend reports via the company.

Deputy CEO/Head of Business Group at PASHA Holding Farid Mammadov has been appointed to the position of Deputy Chief Executive Officer/CEO of the Ecosystem.

Chairman of the Board of Kapital Bank Rovshan Allahverdiyev has been appointed Deputy CEO/Director for Corporate Banking and Insurance at PASHA Holding and Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Kapital Bank.

Farid Mammadov joined PASHA Group in 2012 as Director of Risk Management, and Rovshan Allahverdiyev joined PASHA Bank in 2007 as Deputy Chairman of the Board of PASHA Bank.