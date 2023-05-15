New personnel appointment made in AzInTelecom - ministry

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 15. A new personnel appointment has been made at AzInTelecom LLC under the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

Farrukh Farajullayev has been appointed to the position of Chief Commercial Officer (CCO).

Prior to that, he held the posts of Senior Product Development Specialist and Head of Services and Products.

Farajullayev started working at AzInTelecom LLC in 2017.

The activities of AzInTelecom LLC include the provision of cloud solutions, the transmission of international voice traffic between Azerbaijan and other countries, business solutions, information security services, the SIMA Digital Solutions platform and centralized information systems.