Azerbaijan welcomes more Russian enterprises specialized in production and storage of livestock products

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 23. Another 23 Russian enterprises for the production and storage of livestock products, as well as feed and feed additives, have been granted the right to export to Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

According to the Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Surveillance of the Russian Federation (Rosselkhoznadzor), the Food Safety Agency of Azerbaijan granted the right to export animal products to Russian enterprises on the basis of guarantees of compliance of companies with the veterinary and sanitary requirements of Azerbaijan.

More than 1,100 Russian enterprises have the right to export their products to Azerbaijan.

The Rosselkhoznadzor continues to expand the list of organizations from Russia that have the right to export to Azerbaijan.