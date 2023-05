BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 30. The sale of cars produced in Azerbaijan is being exempted from VAT, Trend reports.

This issue has been reflected in the amendment to the Tax Code, which was submitted for discussion at today's meeting of the Azerbaijani Parliament.

According to the amendment, the sale of cars produced in Azerbaijan should be exempted from VAT from May 1, 2023, for a period of 10 years.

After discussions, the amendment was put to a vote and adopted in the first reading.