Central Bank of Azerbaijan discusses development of insurance market (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 31. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) held a meeting with insurance agents who are actively working in the insurance market, Taleh Kazimov, Governor of the CBA, wrote on Twitter, Trend reports.

The issues of strengthening the role of insurance agents in the growth of the insurance market were discussed.

"The issues of development of the insurance market with insurance agents, who are important professional participants in the insurance market, were analyzed, and an exchange of views was held on strengthening the institution of an insurance agent," the publication says.