Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Economy

Central Bank of Azerbaijan discusses development of insurance market (PHOTO)

Economy Materials 31 May 2023 15:35 (UTC +04:00)
Central Bank of Azerbaijan discusses development of insurance market (PHOTO)

Follow Trend on

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 31. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) held a meeting with insurance agents who are actively working in the insurance market, Taleh Kazimov, Governor of the CBA, wrote on Twitter, Trend reports.

The issues of strengthening the role of insurance agents in the growth of the insurance market were discussed.

"The issues of development of the insurance market with insurance agents, who are important professional participants in the insurance market, were analyzed, and an exchange of views was held on strengthening the institution of an insurance agent," the publication says.

Central Bank of Azerbaijan discusses development of insurance market (PHOTO)
Central Bank of Azerbaijan discusses development of insurance market (PHOTO)
Central Bank of Azerbaijan discusses development of insurance market (PHOTO)
Central Bank of Azerbaijan discusses development of insurance market (PHOTO)
Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more