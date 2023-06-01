Azerbaijan, Czech Republic discuss prospects for strengthening trade, economic relations (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 1. Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan Mikayil Jabbarov met with Minister of Industry and Trade of the Czech Republic Jozef Sikela, Trend reports via Jabbarov's tweet.

The Azerbaijani minister noted that during the meeting, wide-ranging opportunities for expanding cooperation in the areas of investment, industry, transport and logistics, and tourism were identified.

"During the meeting, we discussed the prospects of strengthening trade and economic relations between Azerbaijan and the Czech Republic," he added.

The Czech import from Azerbaijan consists of oil (nearly 25 percent of all oil import to the Czech Republic), cotton, dry fruits, and nuts. In the first quarter of this year, trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $293 million, of which $270.78 million (5.49 percent) fell on export to the Czech Republic, and $22.8 million - imports (2.81 percent).