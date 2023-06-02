Azerbaijani Parliament discussing revised state budget for 2023

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 2. Amendments to the law "On the state budget of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2023" are being discussed at a joint meeting of the Azerbaijani Parliament's committees on economic policy, industry and entrepreneurship and on labor and social policy, Trend reports.

Finance Minister Samir Sharifov, Minister of Labor and Social Protection Sahil Babayev and other officials are participating in the meeting.

The revenues of the revised state budget for 2023 are projected at 33.7 billion manat ($19.8 billion), which is three million manat or $1.7 billion (9.8 percent) more than the approved figure.

In 2022, revenues of the Azerbaijani state budget amounted to 30.6 billion manat ($18 billion).