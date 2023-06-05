Azerbaijan proposes to make changes to functions of election commissions

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 5. Azerbaijan may make changes to the law "On the Central Bank of the Republic of Azerbaijan", related to activity of election commissions, Trend reports.

The matter was brought up for discussion at today's meeting of the Committee of the Milli Majlis (Parliament) on economic policy, industry and entrepreneurship.

According to the amendment, the procedure for accounting, reporting on the opening and maintenance of special election accounts, as well as the procedure for receiving funds to the election funds of registered candidates and spending funds, as well as political parties, blocs of political parties, campaign groups for the referendum will be determined by the Central Election Commission in coordination with the Central Bank at least 55 days before the voting day.

Will be updated