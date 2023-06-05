Azerbaijan may change procedure for revaluation of assets and liabilities in foreign currency and gold

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 5. Azerbaijan may change the procedure for revaluation of assets and liabilities in foreign currency and gold, Trend reports.

This is reflected in the proposed amendment to the law "On the Central Bank of the Republic of Azerbaijan", submitted for discussion at today's meeting of the Committee of the Milli Majlis (Parliament) on economic policy, industry, and entrepreneurship.

According to the current law, the difference resulting from the revaluation of assets and liabilities in foreign currency and gold on the balance sheet of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan during the reporting year is reflected in the capital reserves of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.

Compensation for losses incurred as a result of revaluation of assets and liabilities in foreign currency and gold at the end of the year is provided at the expense of the capital reserves of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.

