Azerbaijani PM meets delegation from World Bank

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 5. Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov met with a delegation of the World Bank, the Cabinet of Ministers told Trend.

World Bank's Regional Director for the South Caucasus Sebastian Molineus, whose term of office expires this month, introduced Rolande Pryce, who will take his spot, and bank's new manager for Azerbaijan Stefanie Stallmeister, to the Azerbaijani PM.

Satisfaction was expressed with the level of long-term effective partnership between Azerbaijan and the World Bank at the meeting, and it was noted that joint projects covering various spheres have been successfully implemented recently.

Issues related to the prospects of cooperation in many areas were also discussed.