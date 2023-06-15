Zangazur Corridor to unite Turkic world through land transport - MP

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 15. The implementation of the Zangazur Corridor will unite the Turkic world through land transport, Azerbaijani parliament MP Vugar Bayramov said, Trend reports.

"The first state visit of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to Azerbaijan is one of the factors testifying to the high level of strategic relations between the two countries. Azerbaijan and Türkiye are not only brotherly states, but also support each other in the implementation of regional projects," the deputy said.

According to him, one of the most important projects not only for the South Caucasus, but also for the Turkic world as a whole is he Zangazur Corridor.

"Türkiye and Azerbaijan are carrying out systematic activities regarding the Zangazur Corridor. The achievement of a general agreement on the restoration of railway communication between Azerbaijan and Armenia indicates that the possibility of implementing the Zangazur Corridor is quite high," Bayramov said.

He thinks that the joint activities of brotherly Azerbaijan and Türkiye, which are strategic allies, can make it possible to restore communications in the region and launch the Zangazur Corridor in a shorter time.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and members of the new Turkish government visited Azerbaijan on June 13.