Azerbaijan to put into circulation new one manat banknotes

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 23. New banknotes of one manat will be put into circulation from August or September this year, Governor of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan Taleh Kazimov said, Trend reports.

Kazimov made the remark during the discussion of the proposed amendments to the law "On the Central Bank of the Republic of Azerbaijan" at today's meeting of the Milli Majlis (Parliament) of Azerbaijan.

"New banknotes of one manat will be put into circulation since the current banknotes are outdated in August or September of this year," Kazimov said.

Meanwhile, the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) put into circulation a 10-manat banknote of a new design on June 22, 2022. The security elements and design of the banknote, dedicated to the "History" theme, have been updated using the latest technologies.