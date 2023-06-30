ADB secures financing for new subproject in Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan and Kyrgyzstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 30. The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has allocated $350,000 for a new subproject in Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan, Kyrgyzstan and Georgia, Trend reports.

According to the data, the subproject implies the consideration of gender aspects in the preparation of projects.

"The subproject will contribute to the following points: preparation of gender information at the country level; determination of preliminary gender characteristics of projects in priority sectors; development of the capacity of state institutions to integrate gender aspects into project development," the ADB said.

According to the ADB, gender mainstreaming is carried out on the basis of a comprehensive gender assessment in developing member countries.

"Country partnership strategies are developed on the basis of the country gender assessment. These assessments are important, especially in the context of a global pandemic that affects men and women differently. The country gender assessment will provide the necessary gender analysis of the socio-economic situation and a gender policy review, on the basis of which the country partnership strategies will be prepared and indicative gender characteristics for projects in various sectors will be determined," the ADB said.