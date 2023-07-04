Business visit from Russia's Tatarstan to Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 4. A business delegation Tatarstan (Russia) will visit Azerbaijan on July 26-28, 2023, the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO) told Trend.

According to the agency, the business mission aims to familiarize with the business and investment environment of Azerbaijan.

"As part of the business mission, entrepreneurs are expected to get acquainted with industrial parks and free economic zones, as well as to opt for opportunities for entrepreneurs in the chemical industry and carpet weaving," AZPROMO stressed.

In 2022, the trade turnover between Tatarstan and Azerbaijan amounted to more than $125 million, exceeding the figure for 2021 by almost 80 percent.