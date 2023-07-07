Azerbaijan's Deposit Insurance Fund calls on Gunay Bank OJSC creditors

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 7. The Deposit Insurance Fund of Azerbaijan calls on creditors to submit claims to the bankrupt Gunay Bank OJSC by July 18, 2023, Trend reports.

The statement of the Fund says that in accordance with the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On Banks", the requirements for a bankrupt bank must be registered by the Deposit Insurance Fund in writing within 60 calendar days from the date of the first publication in the media of the court's decision on declaring the bank bankrupt.

To register claims, creditors must submit documents confirming the legal basis of their claims, as well as the following information:

- name and address of the creditor;

- amounts of interest and other fees included in the principal amount of the request;

- information about the pledge (mortgage) or guarantees that secure the claim.

Registration of creditors' claims for Gunay Bank OJSC, which is in the process of liquidation, will be completed on July 18, 2023. Before July 18, to register the requirements, you must contact the head office of JSC: 45 Ashig Ali street, Narimanov district, Baku city.

Meanwhile, Gunay Bank OJSC was declared bankrupt, the Deposit Insurance Fund was appointed to advise creditors to submit claims to the bankrupt Gunay Bank OJSC by July 18, 2023, Trend reports.

The statement of the Fund says that in accordance with the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On Banks", the requirements for a bankrupt bank must be registered by the Deposit Insurance Fund in writing within 60 calendar days from the date of the first publication in the media of the court's decision on declaring the bank bankrupt.

To register claims, creditors must submit documents confirming the legal basis of their claims, as well as the following information:

- name and address of the creditor; he liquidator of this bank, by the decision of the Administrative Board of the Baku Court of Appeal No. 2-3 (103)-42/2023 dated May 18, 2023.