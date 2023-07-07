Azerbaijan Railways CJSC gains right to use Gyzylja deposit

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 7. Azerbaijan Railways CJSC has become entitled to operate the Gyzylja deposit of the building stone in the Goygol district, put up for auction by the State Service for Property Issues under the Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

The area of the territory on which the mineral deposit is located is 12 hectares, the service life is designed for 25 years.

Obtaining the right by Azerbaijan Railways CJSC to reuse a mineral deposit will be of exceptional importance for ensuring the construction of new and renewable railway lines with ballast materials.